Daniel Paul Seman

WALDORF, Md. – On November 12 at 7:47 p.m., patrol officers responded to a business in the 2500 block of Old Washington Avenue in Waldorf for the report of a burglary in progress.

The business owner had received an alert from the security system and was able to use it to provide responding officers with a description of the suspect seen attempting to burglarize the establishment.

Upon arrival, the suspect had fled. Officers recognized the person seen in the video from the surveillance footage and knew where he lived. When officers located the suspect, he was wearing the same clothing he had on during the break-in.

Daniel Paul Seman, 43, of Waldorf, was arrested and charged with attempted burglary.

On November 13, a district court commissioner released Seman on personal recognizance. Officer Karopchinsky is investigating.

