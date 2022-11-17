Trinity Gabriel Lathern

WALDORF, Md. – On November 14 at 1:18 a.m., officers were investigating a suspicious vehicle in the area of Post Office Road and October Place. During the investigation, the occupants were asked to exit the car, at which time a passenger fled.

He was apprehended and officers recovered a loaded firearm in his waistband. A computer check revealed the gun was stolen from another state.

Further, the suspect, Trinity Gabriel Lathern, 20, of Waldorf, is prohibited from possessing firearms due to prior criminal convictions and his age.

Lathern was charged with illegal possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, illegal transportation of a firearm, and other related charges.

The driver was issued a traffic citation.

On November 15, a judge ordered Lathern could be released from the Charles County Detention Center as long as he meets the conditions of electronic monitoring.

Officer Brown is investigating.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) was accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA) in 2001 and has since earned the highest rating of Excellence. Established in 1658, the CCSO is one of the oldest law enforcement agencies in the United States. For more information, visit www.ccso.us.

Charles County Crime Solvers offers rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Charles County. All individuals who provide tips through Crime Solvers will remain anonymous. Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app, which can be found in the Android Store and Apple store by searching P3tips. For more information about the P3 program, click on this link: www.p3intel.com.