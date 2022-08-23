Patuxent Habitat Veterans Program And BPOE Elks Lodge #2092 Partner To Help Local Veteran

Pictured – L-R: Mr. Everhart, Trent Manson ~ Grants Committee Chair, Elks Lodge, Debbie Settle~ PHH Board, Andrea Dyson ~ Veterans Committee Chair, Elks Lodge, Mrs. Everhart & Tim Barnes~ PHH Board President

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – Recently Patuxent Habitat for Humanity’s Veterans Critical Repair Program was contacted by Dan Muchow who was doing some mold remediation on Jim and Debbie Everhart’s home.

He realized it was far more than he could handle and needed assistance to have drywall and carpeting removed along with several other repairs done to make this home a decent, safe place for this Navy veteran and his wife.

He contacted Jenkins Enterprises & Patuxent Habitat to assist in making the home safer for this family. Mr. Muchow has assisted us several times in mold remediation for our veterans that need a bit of help but cannot afford to fix these issues themselves. Jenkins Enterprises took it on as well because it was going to be an extensive process. Volunteers from Patuxent Habitat and PAX NAS volunteers helped with drainage issues to keep this from reoccurring as well.

The immense cost of this project would have been way beyond the means of the Everhart’s to be able to afford. So through a few grants and this amazing donation of $4,000 from the local BPOE Elks Lodge #2092 it has made a difficult situation for this family much better.

Mr. Everhart who suffers from some lung issues due to his service in the Navy has made great strides in being able to live a better quality of life.

Everyone deserves the opportunity to age in place with dignity in their own home and community, especially our veterans!

The Patuxent Habitat for Humanity Veteran Critical Repair Program is designed to repair homes for military veterans and their families. The program will assist with repairs identified in Habitat’s Critical Home Repair guidelines that may vary from roof repair and structural wall repairs to installing wheel chair ramps and remodeling bathrooms to be easily used by veterans with disabilities. If you would like to donate or volunteer for any projects including the veteran programs please call Laurie at 301-863- 6227 Email laurie@patuxenthabitat.org for more information.

About Patuxent Habitat for Humanity

Patuxent Habitat for Humanity is an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International and works to create decent, affordable h o u s i n g in partnership with those in need in St. Mary’s and Calvert counties. We are building strength, stability and independence by building on a foundation that strengthens our community. Patuxent Habitat for Humanity ReStore is located at21600 Great Mills Road Unit 18A, Lexington Park, MD 20653. For more information about donating money to the affiliate or to donate items to the ReStore please visit our website www.patuxenthabitat.org. If you would like to volunteer contact Laurie at laurie@patuxenthabitat.org or call 301-863-6227.Every donation helps a family help themselves.

About Habitat for Humanity International ~ Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity has grown from a grassroots effort that b e g a n on a community farm in southern Georgia in 1976 to a global nonprofit housing organization in nearly 1,400 communities across the U.S and in over 70 countries. People partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they c an call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering, or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit habitat.org