Patuxent Harlequins Take Home State Title At The Maryland Thespian Festival

LUSBY, Md. – On January 13, 2024, the Patuxent Harlequins traveled to the University of Maryland, College Park, to compete at the Maryland Thespian Festival. Several students traveled to compete with their monologues, scenes, and the one-act play, Flies, against students from 19 other schools within the state. The Harlequins took home five superiors, as well as the state title of the Chapter Select for their one act, Flies.

Following their success, the Harlequins will be traveling to the University of Indiana, Bloomington, to compete in the International Thespian Festival at the end of June this year. This is the Harlequins’ fifth time winning Chapter Select and going to nationals, 11 hours away.

Adding on to their first place state title of being Chapter Select for Flies, the one-act additionally earned a Superior rating, an award for Outstanding Physical Work, an award for Outstanding Direction, as well as two student actors, Hermes Johns, and Heather Farley, earning Best Actor awards for their roles within the one act.

When asked what Flies was about, director Allen Price told The BayNet, “Flies deals with Dennis and his irrational fear of flies. It is a dark comedy that takes us on a journey through the chaos of Dennis’s life as he is driven further into madness by a single fly who hates him.”

Elaborating on the timeline of the production, Price shares that the play is cast in June. After the casting, Price and the student director, Heather Farley, “start to explore the script to develop the basic concept.” Meeting with the cast periodically throughout the Fall production, they collaborate on ideas and finally begin the rehearsal process in late December.

Flies actor, Hermes Johns, recalls his favorite part of the production process being “when we saw the show naturally progress into the one we have now.” Johns was tasked with designing the advertisement artwork, and like many shows before, succeeded in providing an astonishing final product.

“Everyone consistently gave 100% and I don’t think that I have ever worked with such a receptive and relaxing group,” stated Johns.

Productions with such depth and dedication do not come without obstacles. When asked what one of the biggest challenges to overcome during the production process was, student director Heather Farley stated, “The biggest hurdle in a piece like Flies is always ego. Not in some toxic, hostile environment sort of way, but much more internally.”

Farley elaborated on the basic human desire of wanting to come across as “cool” and having it all figured out, but when working with a piece like Flies that makes you step out of your comfort zone, you must “abandon the performances that were comfortable, and embrace the experimental nature of a show that makes you question everything.”

According to Price, “What makes a successful ITS show is creating a team of actors who are dedicated to the script, acting, and the other actors involved. They have to be willing to give and take criticism. And they need to sacrifice personal gain for the success of the group. I need people to work hard and be good people”.

The Harlequins have poured their heart and soul into the masterpiece that is Flies and the awards and accolades reflect their strenuous effort put into the production.

As the Harlequins prepare for their Spring musical, The Wizard Of Oz, they will continue to rehearse Flies as well as fundraise to send the cast to the University of Indiana, Bloomington. If you would like to donate to help send the Harlequins to the International Thespian Festival, click here.

