LUSBY, Md. – To cap off Black History Month, Patuxent High School’s broadcasting crew (WPHS) released a compilation of educational and inspiring stories on black history.
List of stories, in order:
- “African American Inventors” by Savannah Pennifill
- “Civil Rights Supreme Court Cases” by Griffin King
- “The Black Panthers” by Peyton Murphy
- “Who? The Claudette Colvin Story” by Natalie Shipman
- “BHM Responses” by Garrett Fean
- “African American Athletes Who Changed Sports” by Carson Vercoe
- “Spotlight: Giancarlo Esposito” by Tino Barone
- “The Tulsa Race Massacre” by Carson Merrill
- “The Harlem Hellfighters” by Dylan Vojtasko
Visit their YouTube channel @patuxenthighwphs5893