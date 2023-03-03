LUSBY, Md. – To cap off Black History Month, Patuxent High School’s broadcasting crew (WPHS) released a compilation of educational and inspiring stories on black history.

List of stories, in order:

  • “African American Inventors” by Savannah Pennifill 
  • “Civil Rights Supreme Court Cases” by Griffin King
  • “The Black Panthers” by Peyton Murphy
  • “Who? The Claudette Colvin Story” by Natalie Shipman 
  • “BHM Responses” by Garrett Fean 
  • “African American Athletes Who Changed Sports” by Carson Vercoe 
  • “Spotlight: Giancarlo Esposito” by Tino Barone
  • “The Tulsa Race Massacre” by Carson Merrill
  • “The Harlem Hellfighters” by Dylan Vojtasko

To see more from WPHS, and to support local student journalism, visit their YouTube channel, here @patuxenthighwphs5893

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *