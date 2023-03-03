LUSBY, Md. – To cap off Black History Month, Patuxent High School’s broadcasting crew (WPHS) released a compilation of educational and inspiring stories on black history.

List of stories, in order:

“African American Inventors” by Savannah Pennifill

“Civil Rights Supreme Court Cases” by Griffin King

“The Black Panthers” by Peyton Murphy

“Who? The Claudette Colvin Story” by Natalie Shipman

“BHM Responses” by Garrett Fean

“African American Athletes Who Changed Sports” by Carson Vercoe

“Spotlight: Giancarlo Esposito” by Tino Barone

“The Tulsa Race Massacre” by Carson Merrill

“The Harlem Hellfighters” by Dylan Vojtasko

To see more from WPHS, and to support local student journalism, visit their YouTube channel, here @patuxenthighwphs5893