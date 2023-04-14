WALDORF, Md. – On April 14, at approximately 12:37 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian on St. Charles Parkway in the area of Thomas Drive.

Crews arrived and found a pedestrian in the roadway suffering from multiple injuries. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.

EMS evaluated the 26-year-old male patient and requested a MEDEVAC. Firefighters established a landing zone nearby for Maryland State Police – Aviation Command, Trooper 2.

MSPAC Trooper 2 arrived and transported the patient to Captiol Region Trauma Center for treatment.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

