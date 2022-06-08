Peggy Elaine Neidenbach

Peggy Elaine (McCormick, Burton) Neidenbach,94, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 28, 2022.

Peggy was born on September 10, 1927 in Capitol Heights, MD. Her happiest memories were spending time in Edgewater, MD at her Aunt’s Beach Cottage. As a young person her passions were dancing, swimming and movies.

In her middle years, playing cards with a women’s club, canning and yard sales became her new passion. Peggy enjoyed going on field trips with her friends and weekly Uno games with the family during her Senior years. Many Chinese Checker games were played over the past few years along with the trips to the Dollar General and the Christmas tree store. She loved the Lord and shoes.

Peggy’s career path took her to Potomac Iron works as a Statistic Typist. She was also an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Edgewater MD. She enjoyed her family and looked forward to family gatherings.

Peggy is survived by her children: Dennis M. Burton (Genia) of Millsboro, DE and Karen E. Nelson (James) of Lexington Park, MD; along with her siblings Sherry Bush of Lothian, MD and Theodore Fitzgerald (Connie) of Hughesville, MD; her granddaughter Sandra L. Phillips (Ryan) of Chesapeake Beach, MD and her great-grandchildren Seth Phillips and Hayden Phillips and many extended family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Edward M. Neidenbach and her siblings Warren McCormick, George McCormick, Gene Fitzgerald and Shirley Johnson.

Services to be announced at later date.

