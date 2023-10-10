Pet Of The Week - Apollo

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Apollo found himself at the shelter after his owner moved and could not take him along.

He previously lived with several other cats and dogs and was somewhat picky about who he liked and who he didn’t.

Here at the shelter, Apollo was initially shy but has come a long way and now will happily make biscuits any time someone approaches the front of his kennel.

We believe that Apollo would do best in a quiet home.

Apollo has been neutered, microchipped, and is up-to-date on all age-appropriate vaccinations. He also received a dental with extractions.

If you are looking to give this handsome kitty a home, stop by the shelter any time we are open for adoptions to meet him and take him home!