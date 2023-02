PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Callie is a spunky, smart and fun pup! She knows how to sit, stay, jump up, lay down, roll over, and fetch! Ideally, she would go to an active adult home that can keep up with her.

If you are interested in meeting Callie or any of the many adoptable animals at the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter please call (410) 535-7387!