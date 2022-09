Meet Cooper!

You have to look closely but Cooper’s tongue is mighty adorable!

Cooper has been at the shelter for 3 months waiting on a forever home.

He enjoys chin and head rubs while cozying up on the couch with you.

When he’s feeling playful, he likes to bat around string toys!

Cooper is ready to go home with you today!

Come meet him today!!

www.calvertcountyanimalshelter.com/