Pet Of The Week: Curtis

Curtis

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Hello, my name is Curtis. Let’s address the elephant in the room – Yes, I have FIV and I am okay with it so hopefully you are too!

Anyways, I am really just looking for a quiet home that will be patient with me as I learn to trust and be comfortable with you.

I’ve been at the shelter for some time and have learned that I do not really like loud noises or my space being invaded.

If you are able to provide me with a quiet home that can give me the personal space I so desperately seek please reach out to the shelter at (410) 535-7387!

Cat adoption fees are waived throughout the month of July at the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter!

Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter is located at 5055 Hallowing Point Rd, Prince Frederick, MD 20678