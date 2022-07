Daffy

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Hello! My name is Daffy but I’m no duck, I’m a Rex Rabbit.

I am one of the many exotic animals available for adoption at the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter! Me, along with my friends, are patiently waiting on forever homes.

We all would make wonderful additions to any family!

Our adoption fee is $10 which includes spay/neuter and a microchip for select animals.

You can come see me and all of my friends Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

www.calvertcountyanimalshelter.com/