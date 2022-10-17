Pet Of The Week - Delhi

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – We can’t believe Delhi is still here waiting on a forever home!

This gorgeous pup is a high energy dog looking for a family to keep up with her!

She came to the shelter as a stray, and therefore we do not have any past behavioral or medical history about her. We have learned that she loves to play fetch!

She is a bit of an escape artist and can even open doors.

Delhi would benefit from basic obedience training as she doesn’t yet know all of her manners.

Delhi would make a wonderful addition to the family! Come and meet her today!!

www.calvertcountyanimalshelter.com/

More photos: