PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Faith is not just another pretty face! She has personality and is an energetic dog that needs a home that can provide her with the exercise/enrichment she needs. Per her previous owner, she is house broken and said to be good with other dogs.

Come in and meet Faith today!

If you are interested in meeting Faith or any of the many adoptable animals at the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter please call (410) 535-7387!