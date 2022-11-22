Pet Of The Week - Floki

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Floki is almost 2 years old. He is a busy body that is always on the go, go, go! He has never lived with other animals, but his previous owner stated he is playful when meeting new dogs.

Floki will chase small animals, like chickens, so a home with no small animals would be ideal.

This smart guy knows how to sit, lay down, give paw and stay. Floki is a smart pup who would be more than willing to learn many more tricks!

One trick he will need help perfecting is potty training – with a consistent routine he should catch on quickly!

With how hyper Floki is, he forgets his manners and will jump up on people. Therefore, it is recommended that he not be in a home with children at this time.

Floki tries to escape from his crate when left alone and when outdoors he will run off if left unattended.

Even though Floki is only part Husky, he has a lot of Husky characteristics. Please research the breed prior to adoption.

If you are interested in meeting Kelly or any of the many adoptable animals at the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter please call (410) 535-7387!