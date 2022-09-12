Pet Of The Week - Grayson

Grayson is a handsome 3 year old. He loves to play, especially when he can roll around in his catnip!

He loves attention and will cuddle up to you as long as the petting continues!

Grayson will let you know when your ignoring him and has been known to give love bites to get your attention.

He gets along well with other cats. He would probably do best in a home with older children.

If you are interested in having a loving companion and bringing him into your home and heart, we would love to invite you to make an appointment to meet him by sending an email to cawl@comcast.net.

More information here: http://www.cawlrescue.org/