Pet Of The Week - Haribo

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Haribo is a happy, playful and active dog that would do best in a home that matches his energy level. Volunteers have noted how affectionate he is and his love of going on walks!

Haribo has shown signs that he may be “dog selective”. Therefore, it would be best if he went to a home without other dogs until more about Haribo’s personality is learned. Proper introductions are encouraged. It is unknown how he would be with cats or other small animals.

If you are interested in meeting Haribo, please come to the shelter Tuesday through Saturday between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.