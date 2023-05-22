PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – This happy-go-lucky girl is patiently waiting for her forever home! She has previously lived with cats, is housebroken and crate trained!

She has excellent leash manners, does well for car rides and vet visits. She already knows commands such as sit, down, stay, come, and shake!

This beautiful girl is just three years young and loves to play! Tug-of-war is her favorite game of all.

Journee is available to go home with you today so be sure to stop by!

Our adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 AM – 4 PM.

If you are interested in meeting Journee or any of the many adoptable animals at the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter please call (410) 535-7387!