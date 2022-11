PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Would you like to meet a weird cat?

Then come to the shelter to meet Kelly.

She is cool, calm and collected. Not a worry in the world… well that is a lie. She sometimes panics when her food bowl is not filled to the top.

If you are interested in meeting Kelly or any of the many adoptable animals at the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter please call (410) 535-7387!