Pet Of The Week - Margarita

Margarita

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Meet Margarita! Our Pet of the Week! Are you ready to welcome a bundle of joy and energy to your life? Look no further than Margarita, a stunning 7-month-old German Shepherd with a heart full of love and a spirit ready to explore the world with you!

Margarita is dog of the week! Big thanks to Prince Frederick Chrysler for sponsoring this program by generously paying adoption fees each week for our featured pup!

Click here to submit adoption application for Margarita or any of our other available dogs Application.