Pet Of The Week - Mark

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Are you looking to adopt a loving & active German Shepherd? Mark is a calm, gentle and an excellent choice for active, experienced dog owners who understand and appreciate the German Shepherd breed.

German Shepherds are intelligent dogs that need to be mentally stimulated, given proper training and stability. When all of this is provided, they are known for being loyal and devoted members of the family.

If you have room in your heart and home for this 80-pound guy, stop by the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter and meet him today!