Pet Of The Week - Mowsa

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Is anyone out there looking to adopt a handsome cat with a big personality? Mowsa is one of the sweetest and most outgoing cats here at the shelter, making him a staff favorite!

Mowsa is positive for FIV – feline immunodeficiency virus. This means that if he goes to a home with other cats, they should be super cat-friendly or FIV positive too. The FIV​ ​virus​ ​can​ ​only​ ​survive​ ​in cats and cannot spread to humans, dogs or any other species. Don’t let FIV stop you from meeting Mowsa as most cats that have FIV live long, normal and healthy lives.

Stop by the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter and meet your new best friend today!