PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Oliver just happens to be a very cool cat! He is one social cat and loves to be with you all the time. He can even open a closed door (if it has the right handle).

Stop by and introduce yourself to Oliver today…..because you don’t want to miss out on this fellow!

If you are interested in meeting Oliver or any of the many adoptable animals at the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter please call (410) 535-7387 or visit https://www.calvertcountyanimalshelter.com/ .