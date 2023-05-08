Pet Of The Week - Rowdy

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Meet Rowdy, the lovable 4-year-old black and tan coonhound who has a heart of gold and a love for snuggling like no other! Rowdy is looking for a loving family who can provide him with all the love and attention he craves.

Rowdy is an affectionate boy who loves to cuddle up with his humans on the couch or after a long walk. He has a gentle nature and enjoys nothing more than being close to his people. He is a loyal companion who will stick by your side through thick and thin.

This handsome boy has a stunning coat of black and tan fur that is sure to turn heads wherever he goes. He is a medium-sized dog who loves to play, take walks and explore his surroundings, but he also knows when it’s time to settle down and relax.

Rowdy is eager to please and always ready to learn. If you are looking for a loyal, loving, and snuggly companion, then Rowdy might just be the dog for you! Put your application in so you can meet him and see if he’s the perfect fit for your family.

Big thanks to Prince Frederick Chrysler for sponsoring this program by generously paying adoption fees each week for our featured pup.

www.humanesocietyofcalvertcounty.org