Pet Of The Week - Satchmo

CALLAWAY, Md. – Satchmo is an awesome orange boy kitty, what more do you need to know? This handsome boy got into a “frank exchange of ideas” with a dog and needed some surgery, but he’s healed up and ready to find his people! Satchmo loves pets and doesn’t mind being picked up. Like all orange kitties, Satchmo is always curious about what is going on and loves to be a busybody!

For more information, contact us at info@smawl.org or come visit Satchmo and his other feline friends at our Cat Castle in Callaway on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 to 4.