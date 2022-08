Scooby Doo, where are you?!

Turns out he’s at the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter!

This handsome pup who was cleverly named Scooby Doo is available for adoption!

He would do best as the only dog in the home because he prefers to be your center of attention!

Scooby Doo is a loyal pup and he already knows a few basic commands.

He is fun-loving dog and would make a wonderful addition to a family!

Come by the shelter today to solve the mystery of why Scooby Doo hasn’t been adopted yet!

www.calvertcountyanimalshelter.com/