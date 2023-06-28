Pet Of The Week - Skye

Let’s Go Bye- Bye Skye!

Since Skye has been at the shelter, we have discovered her love for the beach! On her last expedition, immediately upon hearing the waves, Skye literally dove right into the water and loved every second of it!

With the help of our non-profit organization, Friends of the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter, we have created a campaign especially for her! “Let’s Go Bye- Bye Skye” is a package that gives her new adopters all the things she loves most and a little something to help her learn some additional manners.

Her care package comes with a dog pool, a doggy life jacket, water toys, dog-safe sunscreen, AND a $500 sponsorship toward private training sessions with Smash K9!

Skye has been at the shelter since February and we are hoping there is an avid boater or adventurer out there that is looking for a doggy companion to take on some aquatic adventures.

As always, Skye can be met here at the shelter; we are open Tuesday through Friday between 10:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.