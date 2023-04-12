Pet Of The Week - Skye

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Skye is a sweet mixed-breed lady who came to the shelter because her owner could no longer care for her. Right away, we recognized that she was a well-loved dog!

Her previous owner described her as being “beyond excited” for visitors coming to the house, around children or when at the vet. Therefore, she should not be around small children at this time since she can potentially hurt them unintentionally.

When she calms down enough to show you her personality, you will learn she is a 70-pound cuddle bug. She knows commands such as sit, down, leave it, drop, no and come.

Come in and meet with Skye today; she is excitedly waiting to meet you!

If you are interested in meeting Kelly or any of the many adoptable animals at the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter please call (410) 535-7387!