Hello! We are Theo and Snickers!

We are approximately 6mo and 8mo bonded males.

We came from a very loving home in SOMD and have been very well taken care of.

We LOVE to be held and snugged!

So if you have room and in your heart and in your home, please apply for us here:

https://www.fierceloverescue.org/info/display?PageID=19062