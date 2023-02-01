Pets Of The Week - Eva Longhareia And Marilyn Bunroe

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Chinese New Year 2023 is the Year of the Rabbit. The rabbit is said to be a symbol of longevity, peace and prosperity.

The year 2023 is predicted to be a year of hope.

Shelter residents Eva Longhareia and Marilyn Bunroe wanted to let everyone know that they are hopeful they will find their “furrever” home this year!

If you are interested in meeting Eva Longhareia And Marilyn Bunroe or any of the many adoptable animals at the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter please call (410) 535-7387!