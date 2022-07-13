Pets Of The Week: Pickle & Georgie

Hi, we’re Pickle (brown/white) and Georgie (black and white) and we live in St. Mary’s county.

We are 1.5 year old bonded males and are looking for our furrever home.

We both love to run around our cage but when you hold us, we calm down and love to lay back for a snuggle and some veggies.

When you open the hay bag we WHEEK so loud and we LOVE to run through our hay!

So if you have room in your heart and in your home for us, please fill out an application here:

https://www.fierceloverescue.org/info/display?PageID=19062 “