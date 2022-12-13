PGPD Arrests Two 14-Year-Olds For Armed Carjacking Of Rideshare Driver

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Carjacking Interdiction Unit charged two 14-year-old males with the armed carjacking of a rideshare driver over the weekend.

On December 10, 2022, at approximately 12:20 pm, the victim called 911 after being carjacked at gunpoint in the 6400 block of Gifford Drive in Temple Hills.

The victim had just picked up the two teenage suspects when they both pulled out guns and demanded her car. In fear for her life, she complied. The victim was not injured.

While responding to the scene, patrol officers observed the carjacked car in the 5300 block of Temple Hills Road. As officers turned around to initiate a stop, the suspect lost control of the car and crashed.

Both 14 year olds jumped out and began to run from the crash scene. They were caught a short distance away. A replica handgun was recovered on scene and found to be a BB gun.

The suspects are charged with carjacking and were committed to a juvenile detention center.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-3788.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 22-0060316.