FORT WASHINGTON, Md. — The Homicide Unit charged two suspects, one adult and one juvenile, in connection with a fatal shooting in Fort Washington on Wednesday.

The name of the victim, an adult male, will be released once his family is notified. The adult suspect is 31-year-old Anthony Shaw of Washington, DC. The juvenile suspect is a 16-year-old male from Washington, DC. Both suspects are charged as adults in this case.

On May 4, 2022, at approximately 1:00 pm, patrol officers were called to the 2500 block of Corning Avenue for a shooting. They discovered the victim in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene. A description of the suspect’s vehicle was broadcast to officers. One of the responding officers observed a car matching that description leaving the area.

The officer attempted a traffic stop but the driver refused to stop. A short pursuit was initiated. The suspect vehicle crashed in the 4800 block of Wheeler Road and the two occupants jumped out of the car in an attempt to flee. The teenage suspect was arrested nearby.

Through various investigative techniques, Shaw was identified as the second suspect. With the assistance of the Metropolitan Police Department, he was taken into custody today in Washington, DC, where he remains pending extradition to Prince George’s County.

The preliminary investigation suggests the suspects shot the victim after robbing him. At this point in the investigation, there is no evidence suggesting the suspects and victim knew each other.

Both suspects are charged with first degree murder and related charges. The juvenile suspect is in the custody of the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.)

Please refer to case number 22-0021406.