LANDOVER, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Carjacking Interdiction Unit is investigating three carjackings that occurred Monday evening in the county. At approximately 6:20 pm, a carjacking was reported in the 3300 block of Dodge Park Road in Landover, at 8:30 pm a carjacking occurred in the 6500 block of Annapolis Road in Landover Hills and at approximately 10:25 pm, a carjacking took place in the 2100 block of Brooks Drive in District Heights.

Homicide Unit detectives are looking into whether a man was shot and killed during a carjacking in the 10000 block of Campus Way South in Largo at approximately 11:00 pm. The motive for that case is under investigation.

At this time, there is no indication the cases are connected. Carjackings are a concern for our agency and agencies across the region. Our Carjacking Interdiction Unit and the Washington Area Vehicle Enforcement Team (WAVE) is working around the clock to identify those who would commit this violent crime and has made more arrests this year than in 2021.

As of December 14, 2022, there have been 89 adult arrests and 104 juvenile arrests. That compares to 69 adult arrests and 79 juvenile arrests at the same time in 2021.

