UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – A grand jury indicted a suspended Prince George’s County Corporal Anthony Brooke on a misdemeanor charge of misconduct in office.

The charge stems from a February 2021 stop on a vehicle in Capital Heights. Corporal Brooke is indicted for the allegation of assaulting the driver during the arrest.

After reviewing body camera footage of all officers on the scene PGPD Internal Affairs referred the video to the Office of the State’s Attorney for Prince George’s County.

Corporal Brooke will remain suspended pending the outcome of the indictment.

The Internal Affairs Division’s investigation into Corporal Anthony Brooke’s actions remains ongoing.

Brooke was assigned to Westphalia Division VIII at the time of his suspension. He joined the agency in 2015.