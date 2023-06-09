Piccowaxen Middle School Student Charged Student With Assault

INDIAN HEAD, Md. – On June 6, a school resource officer at Piccowaxen Middle School charged a juvenile male with assaulting another student stemming from a case that occurred on May 31.

While in school, the juvenile male made inappropriate comments to another student and grabbed the student’s head and forcefully pulled it to his groin. The juvenile male was charged with second-degree assault and 4th degree sex offense.

The juvenile also faces disciplinary consequences from the Charles County Public Schools. Anyone who has been touched or assaulted in a manner in which they believe is inappropriate is urged to contact a school staff member or the school resource officer.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Cpl. Caballero at 301-609-3282 ext. 0573.