Pickleball Courts To Be Added At Calvert County Parks & Recreation Facilities

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation has begun work to create additional outdoor pickleball courts at the Harriet E. Brown Community Center, Solomons Town Center Park and Hallowing Point Park.

Staff began work this week adding lines for three pickleball courts on the basketball courts outside the Harriet E. Brown Community Center, located at 901 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick. The courts will be temporarily closed through Friday, April 28, for painting and curing. The courts will open to the public for pickleball on Monday, May 1, and will be available for public use Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Availability is subject to change during public school holidays and early dismissal days.

Staff will begin work soon to add lines for three pickleball courts on the basketball courts at Solomons Town Center Park as well, located at 13300 Dowell Road in Dowell.

The tennis courts at Hallowing Point Park will be resurfaced and the lower two courts will be converted to eight pickleball courts this summer. Closures will be required and will be provided to the public closer to the work being started. Hallowing Point Park is located at 4755 Hallowing Point Road in Prince Frederick.

