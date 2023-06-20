LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Children ages 7 to 13 are invited to enjoy 4 days of STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math) programming at the Piney Point Lighthouse Museum from July 18 – 21, 2023. Focused on outdoor science and exploration, the “Little Explorers” session (ages 7 to 10) and will be offered from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and the “Growing Naturalists” session (ages 11 to 13) will offered be from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Kids can explore different topics at Piney Point while having fun! Each day will feature a different nature theme filled with fun crafts and activities. Throughout this 4-day week, participants will discover Piney Point’s grounds as part of the dynamic Potomac River ecosystem. During their adventures, kids will focus on fun and activities about native trees and birds, exploring local insects and their habitats, try their luck at fishing and crabbing, learning about the unique boats that sailed our waters, study some prehistoric creatures that lived in the area, as well as get wet with some fun water experiments. The program will focus on the S in STEAM (Science) and strive to show your child how great it is to learn about our local environment.

“Because Piney Point has so many interesting things for kids to explore, we thought it would be great to continue to offer this fun, yet educational, multiday STEAM program for children to take part in while off school for the summer,” says Karen Stone, Manager of the St. Mary’s County Museum Division. “With such a broad range of topics, they’re sure to find lots of fun things to do while enjoying the outdoors at the lighthouse.”

Parents are encouraged to book their child’s slot soon, as each program is limited to 15 participants to give each child the best hands-on experience possible. Call (301) 994-1471 or visit OutdoorAdventure.eventbrite.com to book; the cost is $50 per child per session for the entire 4-day program. If you’re booking more than one child, each additional is $25 per session. For families wishing to keep children/siblings in the same group, older children may participate in the younger group session.

Parents/Caretakers: please bring your children prepared for a fun day of outdoor experiences. A backpack with a snack is encouraged, and a personal water bottle is required. Additionally, we recommend sunscreen application before joining the group, and a hand towel that we can mist throughout the day to drape over shoulders to keep cool as temperatures can be hot in July.

Parents are welcome to stay with their child if they wish to supervise them in any activities. Safety is the top priority, and in cases of inclement weather, activities will move indoors while still covering many of the same subjects.

For more information about the program, other educational activities, or Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, please call (301) 994-1471 or visit Facebook.com/1836Light.

About the St. Mary’s County Museum Division

The St. Mary’s County Museum Division was established by the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County to collect, preserve, research, and interpret the historic sites and artifacts which illustrate the natural and cultural histories of St. Mary’s County and the Potomac River. These sites include St. Clement’s Island Museum, Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, the Old Jail Museum, and the Drayden African American Schoolhouse. With this as its charter, the Museum Division serves as a resource, liaison, and community advocate for all St. Mary’s County public and private cultural assets. For more information, please visit: museums.stmarysmd.com.