Plastic Bag Restrictions In Place In Anne Arundel County

Photo by Christopher Vega on Unsplash

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. – Anne Arundel County is taking steps to reduce plastic pollution in the Chesapeake Bay by putting restrictions on plastic bags at stores. The “Bring Your Own Bag Plastic Reduction Act” went into effect on New Year’s Day.

Many retailers will now offer paper or reusable bags for purchase and no longer offer “single-use” plastic bags. Similar restrictions were put into place in Prince George’s County and the city of Frederick.

Environmentalists blame plastic bags for harming marine life, clogging sewers, and polluting the Bay.

There is a grace period in place. The county will give retailers until February 1st to comply, then they’ll mandate them to charge 10 cents per paper bag.

There are exceptions, including grocery stores, for items like produce, raw meat, or seafood, as well as restaurants and pharmacies. Retailers will also be able to offer free reusable bags in recognition of Earth Day from April 22nd-April 30th.

To see a full list of exceptions, click here.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com