Police And State Fire Marshal Investigating Vacant House Fire In Mechanicsville

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – On July 3, 2023 at approximately 5:47 p.m., firefighters and rescue personnel responded to a structure fire in the 2900 block of Oema Court.

Upon arrival, crews found smoke and fire showing from the first floor on the front side of a two-story vacant home. The firefighters were able to quickly knock the fire down and have it under control. Crews checked for an extension to the garage. No injuries have been reported.

SMECO was requested to the scene to shut the power off to the home. The Office of the State Fire Marshal and police were also requested to the scene to investigate the incident.

As of now, the cause of the fire is still unknown. Officials are continuing their investigation, and we will provide updates as they become available.

