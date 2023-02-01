Dennis Andrew Gibson

CALIFORNIA, Md. – Maryland State Police arrested a man following a barricade situation Tuesday evening in St. Mary’s County.

The suspect, identified as Dennis Andrew Gibson, 40, of California, Maryland, is charged with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and numerous firearms violations. He is being held without bail at the St. Mary’s County Detention Center.

At about 8 p.m., a female victim contacted troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack regarding a domestic incident that occurred at a residence in the 23300 block of Sugar Maple Court in California, Maryland.

According to a preliminary investigation, Gibson and the victim were involved in a verbal alteration. He then retrieved a handgun and shot a wall in the residence.

The female victim and two children were able to escape the home. Troopers unsuccessfully attempted to call Gibson out of the home. Members of the Maryland State Police STATE Team entered the home shortly before 4 a.m. on Wednesday and took the suspect into custody without incident.

No injuries were reported as a result of this case.

Troopers recovered seven firearms, rounds of ammunition and loaded magazines in the home. The Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division will be leading the investigation into this case.

The case remains under investigation…