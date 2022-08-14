SEVERN, Md. — On August 11, 2022, at approximately 3:05 p.m., an officer initiated a traffic stop in the area of Reece Road and Pioneer Drive in Severn when the officer observed suspected marijuana within the vehicle.
The driver fled on foot into a wooded area.
Other officers responded to assist and located the suspect, who was found to be in possession of:
- Approximately 276 grams of suspected marijuana packaged in 40 individual bags
- Approximately 2.7 grams of suspected cocaine packaged in five individual bags
- Approximately 4.72 grams of suspected Psilocybin mushrooms
- A digital scale
The suspect was arrested and charged accordingly.
𝐀𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝:
Shadeed Williams
28-year-old
Suffolk, Virginia