SEVERN, Md. — On August 11, 2022, at approximately 3:05 p.m., an officer initiated a traffic stop in the area of Reece Road and Pioneer Drive in Severn when the officer observed suspected marijuana within the vehicle.

The driver fled on foot into a wooded area.

Other officers responded to assist and located the suspect, who was found to be in possession of:

Approximately 276 grams of suspected marijuana packaged in 40 individual bags

Approximately 2.7 grams of suspected cocaine packaged in five individual bags

Approximately 4.72 grams of suspected Psilocybin mushrooms

A digital scale

The suspect was arrested and charged accordingly.

𝐀𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝:

Shadeed Williams

28-year-old

Suffolk, Virginia