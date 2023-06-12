Charles Robert Smith, 43, of Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – At 7:50 p.m. on Sunday, June 11, police received a call to the 1000 block of Paddington Place off Edgewood Road in Annapolis for a report of a shooting incident.

When police arrived, they found a total of six victims, including three fatalities. The other three victims were taken to area hospitals, two by airlift and one by ambulance. As of Monday morning, the three hospitalized victims are in stable condition.

The deceased have been identified as:

Nicholas Mireles, 55, of Odenton

Mario Antonio Mireles Ruiz, 27, of Annapolis

Christian Marlon Segovia, 25, of Severn

The suspect was taken into custody on Sunday night. Police recovered both a semi-automatic handgun and a long gun.

On Monday morning, Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney charged Charles Robert Smith, 43, of Annapolis. He is being held without bond and is charged with the following:

3 counts of Second Degree Murder

3 counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder

3 counts of First Degree Assault

Use of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime

Annapolis and Anne Arundel County police worked throughout the night with the support of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) to process evidence at a complex crime scene.

We have sent crisis response and support staff to work with the local community. This is a very traumatic experience and we encourage those who need help to call the Anne Arundel County Mental Health Agency, Crisis Response System Warmline at 410-768-5522.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Annapolis police detectives at 410-260-3439 or email Detective Deleonibus at lcdeleonibus@annapolis.gov