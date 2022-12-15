ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On December 14, 2022 at approximately 2:20 p.m. Deputies were alerted to an escape of an inmate from the Anne Arundel County Detention Center located on Jennifer Road in Annapolis.

The Deputies were advised the inmate fled the Detention Center and was last seen running toward the Anne Arundel Medical Center. Deputies along with Officers from the Anne Arundel County Police, Detention Officers and hospital Security responded to AAMC and began to search for the escaped inmate.

At approximately 2:39 p.m. a Deputy observed a subject hiding underneath a blanket inside a vehicle in parking garage A. The car was occupied and the owner was unaware of the subject hiding in the backseat.

The driver was safely removed from the car and after a brief standoff the subject, later identified as the escaped inmate, exited the vehicle and was taken into custody.

The inmate suffered minor injuries during his escape. Upon further investigation, it appears the inmate worked his way through multiple layers of razor wire while in the yard area of the Detention facility. The inmate then jumped off the building and proceeded across Jennifer Road towards the hospital.

The hospital was placed on a brief lockdown while Deputies, Officers and Detention Officers searched the area for the escaped inmate.

The inmate was currently awaiting trial for Kidnapping, First Degree Assault, Theft and Violation of Probation for CDS Possession. He was being held on a no bond status at the time of the escape. After the subject is formally charged with First Degree Escape his identity will be released.

All inquiries regarding the escaped inmates jail commitment and matters related to the escape should be directed to the Superintendent of the Department of Detention Facilities, Christopher Klein at 410-222-7084