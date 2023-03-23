Khamari Michael Ruffin and Diamond Jean Booze

CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – On March 18, 2023, DFC Savick conducted initiated a traffic stop in the 3700 block of E. Chesapeake Beach Road in Chesapeake Beach after observing a traffic violation.

Upon making contact with the occupants, a strong odor of raw marijuana was emitting from the vehicle. The passenger, Khamari Michael Ruffin, 21 of Fort Washington, handed deputies two marijuana cigarettes and fled on foot.

Ruffin was located and apprehended a short time later. Investigation revealed Ruffin was wanted on a felony warrant through Fairfax County.

A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed 6 Ziplock bags of marijuana (456 grams total), 1 paper sheet containing 36 LSD tabs, 2 marijuana joints, 1 loaded Glock 19 9mm, and an extended magazine with 21 rounds in it. A scale, rolling papers, and multiple Ziplock bags were also recovered.

A search of Ruffin’s person revealed $704.00 in US currency and a spring-loaded knife.

Further investigation revealed the driver, Diamond Jean Booze, 24 of Washington D.C., was wanted by the Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Both Ruffin and Booze were taken into custody and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where they were served all subsequent charging documents.

Booze was charged with CDS: Possession of Cannabis 10 GM+, CDS: Possession-Not Cannabis, Loaded Handgun in a Vehicle and Handgun in a Vehicle. Ruffin was charged with CDS: Possession of Cannabis 10 GM+, CDS: Possession-Not Cannabis, Illegal Possession of a Regulated Firearm and Illegal Possession of Ammunition, and Handgun in a Vehicle.