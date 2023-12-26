Police Investigate Fatal Shooting Of 53-Year-Old Man In Prince George's County

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. – Detectives with the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday evening. The victim is 53-year-old Kevin Simmons of District Heights. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

On December 24, 2023, at approximately 11:10 pm, officers responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of Ritchie Road in the unincorporated section of District Heights. Officers located the victim inside a residence suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Detectives are working to determine a motive and identify a suspect(s).

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation and would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective, they are asked to please call 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 23-0076684.