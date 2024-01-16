Police Investigate Multiple Vandalism Incidents At St. Mary’s County Parks

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office (SMCSO) is seeking assistance to identify and locate an individual regarding multiple incidents of vandalism at St. Mary’s County parks.

At approximately 2:40 p.m., on Monday, January 8, 2024, the individual shown in these pictures was seen near the men’s room at a St. Mary’s County Recreation and Parks activity pavilion on South Coral Drive in Lexington Park, MD. Shortly thereafter, vandalism/graffiti was found in the bathroom. Additionally, this individual was reportedly seen in the area of a separate vandalism at a nearby park facility.

Community members with information about this suspect or this incident are asked to contact Deputy Julian Grant at Julian.Grant@stmaryscountymd.gov or 301-475-4200, ext. 8187. Please reference case number 1357-24.

Tipsters can also call Crime Solvers 24/7 at 301-475-3333 or send a text to Crime Solvers at 274637.

Type “Tip239” in the message block and select SEND. After you get a response, continue your conversation.

Note: Tip239 is case-sensitive and must be typed in the message block as shown.

With Crime Solvers, you never have to give your name. You may be eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.