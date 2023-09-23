Police Investigate Robbery At 7-Eleven In Millersville

MILLERSVILLE, Md. – On September 22, 2023, at approximately 1:00 a.m., officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department Eastern District responded to a reported robbery at the 7-Eleven convenience store located at 495 Old Mill Road.

According to the victim, a female suspect initially entered the store and purchased a pack of cigarettes. She then proceeded to the rear of the store, where she made a phone call. Moments later, two male suspects entered the store, with one of them brandishing what the victim believed to be a concealed handgun covered by a shirt. The other suspect demanded cigarettes from the clerk, who refused. In response, one of the suspects jumped over the counter and began loading a bag with cigarettes.

Surprisingly, the female suspect made no attempt to call for help and remained in the store during the incident. After completing the robbery, all three suspects fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction. Despite an extensive search by officers, the suspects were not located.

Suspect Descriptions: White male, thin build, short black hair, wearing dark clothing. Black male, large build, bald, wearing dark clothing. Black female, with long black braids, wearing a jean jacket, black leggings, and a white shirt.

The robbery is currently under investigation by the Anne Arundel County Police Department Eastern District detectives. Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact 410-222-6145 or the Eastern District Tip Line at 410-222-3502.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com