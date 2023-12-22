GREAT MILLS, Md. – At approximately 12:52 a.m., on Saturday, November 18, 2023, the individual depicted in these images made attempts to access the doors of multiple vehicles in Bay Ridge Estates in Great Mills, MD. Upon finding an open vehicle, the suspect removed four music compact discs and fled the area on foot. The suspect was wearing a white mask and hat, or possibly a white balaclava under the black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black and white Nike shoes.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about the identity and whereabouts of this person. Community members with information about this suspect or about this incident are asked to contact Deputy Helen Deitrich at Helen.Deitrich@stmarycountymd.gov or 301-475-4200, ext. 8066. Please reference case number 64895-23.

Tipsters can also call Crime Solvers 24/7 at 301-475-3333 or send a text to Crime Solvers at 274637. Type “Tip239” in the message block and select SEND. After you get a response, continue your conversation.

Note: Tip239 is case-sensitive and must be typed in the message block as shown.

With Crime Solvers, you never have to give your name. You may be eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.