INDIAN HEAD, Md. — On the morning of October 3, a student at General Smallwood Middle School displayed signs consistent with an overdose.

The student was transported to a hospital for treatment and is currently in stable condition.

Another student later in the day began to feel ill and went home with his parents.

Initial investigation revealed that both students used a vaping device in the bathroom of the school.

The vaping device has not yet been recovered and it is unclear at this time what it contained.

The CCSO is asking parents and guardians to discuss the dangers of using vaping devices and ingesting unknown substances.

Anyone with information about this incident or similar incidents is asked to contact the CCSO at 301-932-2222.

Those wishing to remain anonymous should contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Cpl. S. Cook is investigating.